Mixed-use development in Forsyth draws county dissention

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — After trading accusations in a heated discussion, Forsyth County commissioners postponed a decision on rezoning 140 acres in the southern part of the county to allow for a mixed-use development.
The proposed development has garnered support and concerns from residents for months.
Project staff presented plans to rezone land on Mullinax, Union Hill and Fowler Hill roads from agricultural to a master planned district at the June 15 Board of Commissioners. The master planned district zoning designation – or MPD – allows for mixed commercial and residential uses.
Northpoint Capital Investment Holdings introduced plans for the site at an April 25 Planning Commission meeting. The site is home to the former Kennemore Wholesale Nursery. The redevelopment calls for 88,000 square feet of commercial space, 284 residential lots and 120 attached homes with a density of 2.88 units per acre.
At the planning meeting, project attorney Christopher Light said the vision for the rezoning is to create an improved version of developments, like Vickery Village.
While some residents have expressed support for the project, saying they would like to have the deteriorating plant nursery addressed and an entertainment hub within walking distance, others argue the plot does not belong in the middle of subdivisions.
Speaking at the County Commission meeting, resident Beth Tipton said she had gathered nearly 3,000 signatures of nearby residents in opposition to the site plans.
But, County Commissioner Todd Levent said there has been misinformation distributed to residents about the project. Levent said other properties in the area share similar densities to the proposed development.
Commissioners Levent and Cindy Jones Mills voted to allow the rezoning, but the measure failed, 2-3.
Mills accused other commissioners of intentionally denying the project because of its location in Levent’s district.
“We have land use maps that we approved 5-0,” Mills said. “They went to the Planning Commission, and they were approved 5-0 … I just hate it when zonings become less about the community and more a ‘gotcha’ toward the district commissioner, and that’s what’s happening on this zoning, and there’s no doubt about it.”
County Commission Chairman Alfred John and Commissioner Kerry Hill defended their vote, saying they each spent considerable time reviewing the project. Hill, a former member of the Planning Commission, said she based her vote on what she thinks is best for the community.
“I feel like the [master planned district] category is getting overused,” Hill said. “I’ve always had a hard time with the usage of the MPD category here … I do worry that we’re starting to take away usage of other areas because we’re putting something else right next to it, and we won’t be able to support these sorts of things.”
With commissioners at an impasse, County Attorney Ken Jarrard said developers could not propose new plans for the land for six months or substantially similar developments for a year unless a compromised motion was passed, or the item was approved or deferred.
With a crowd awaiting the decision, the County Commission voted to postpone the project to a July 20 meeting.