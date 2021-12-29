Missing girl, mother found safe in Mexico

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said Tuesday afternoon that a 6-year-old girl and her mother who had been reportedly abducted the day after Christmas were found safe in Mexico and are now back in the U.S. with law enforcement officials.
Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez, of Cumming, has been arrested in connection with their kidnapping and is awaiting extradition, Marsh said. The suspect is the father of Rachel Zecena and the ex-husband of Rachel’s mother, Balvanera Esperanza Parada-Olivas, 45.
“This is still an ongoing investigation, and I will only release limited details of his capture for now, but I am very thankful to the U.S. Marshals and FBI for all the hard work they put into helping track down Esperanza and Rachel and bringing them home safely,” Marsh said.
According to the initial incident report, the mother and daughter were taken against their will Dec. 26, when Parada-Olivas went to pick her daughter up from Zecena-Lopez’s home in Cumming. An Amber Alert was issued for the two just after midnight Dec. 28, as police believed he was “armed and dangerous” due to a previous domestic incident.
Zecena-Lopez was arrested by Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies in August and charged with multiple felonies including false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a gun and rape, as well as a single misdemeanor charge of family violence battery, for an incident involving Parada-Olivas.
Court records show a family violence 12-month protective order was filed against Zecena-Lopez in November.
The report states Zecena-Lopez was out on bond over the weekend when he allegedly removed his ankle monitor somewhere in Cobb County, in the area of Six Flags, and abducted his daughter and ex-wife.
Parada-Olivas’ boyfriend and son reported them missing Dec. 27. Her son later told police Parada-Olivas had dropped her boyfriend off at Northside Hospital Forsyth to pick up his truck and then drove to her ex-husband’s house to pick up Zecena to take her to the hospital to be treated for COVID-19.
From that point on, the report states, it is unknown what happened to the mother and daughter.
However, on Dec. 28, the Arizona Department of Public Safety stated Parada-Olivas’s black 2016 Ford Focus hatchback had been spotted westbound on I-40 near Seligman in northern Arizona.
No other information is available at this time.
