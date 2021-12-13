Midway church donates $10,200 to Family Promise of Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Missions Committee of Midway United Methodist Church has presented a donation of $10,200 to Family Promise of Forsyth County, as part of the church’s Missions Program and their philanthropy commitment.
The financial support is dedicated to continuing the work Family Promise is doing to address homelessness in Forsyth County and change the lives of families affected.
Funds will go to the organization's new Community-Based Services Program, which serves families who may not need or may not qualify for Family Promise’s traditional assistance of shelter and meals.
A small ceremony celebrating the check presentation took place at Midway United Methodist Church sanctuary on Dec 8.
“We are so appreciative of the Midway UMC community,” said Tina Ferrario Huck, executive director of Family Promise of Forsyth County.
Midway United Methodist Church is also a host church for Family Promise of Forsyth County. Parishioners provide food, clothing, voluntary work hours, hospitality and security for families under their roof. Church members and visitors also donated to numerous local nonprofits and charities in other countries, including Haiti and Venezuela.
The church, Huck said, has been an integral part of the Family Promise family since it opened its doors five years ago, serving as a Host Congregation to provide families with a safe place to stay, meals and loving support on their journey to sustainable independence.
“This year, especially, this donation means so much to us,” Huck said. “The number of children in our Forsyth County Schools who are identified as homeless is growing, with that number already over 600, this school year.”
She said the goal is to provide parents with the support needed to create long-term stability for their families, and the donation will allow them to expand how they do it.
Midway Associate Pastor Amanda Lane said it is always good to see many people participating in assisting families in need.
“We thank God for the ways that He has been at work in our lives bringing things to fruition, but we also realize that we live in a broken world, a world where there’s fear, and there are those who are alone and who need support,” Lane said. “I would like to invite everyone to come to Midway and to join us in our efforts to make this world a better place.”
Midway Mission Possible 9: A Dash of Hope, 5K Run/Walk Peachtree qualifier and Kids Fun Run dedicated all its proceeds this year to Family Promise.
“The Mission Possible Midway 5K is in its ninth year and is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier,” Midway UMC Missions Chairman Jeff Behrhorst said. “The proceeds from the race are always donated to a local charity.”
The race is held in late September or early October, beginning at the church and weaving around the area.
— Patrick Fox
