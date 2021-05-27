Cumming has scheduled its in-person ceremony early on Friday, May 28 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans War Memorial. The event includes the new dedications into the Avenue of Flags display performed each year.
“Each flag represents one or more local veterans who have passed on. It is an extremely moving moment when each new flag is unfurled for the first time by that veteran’s loved ones,” ceremony organizer Crystal Ledford said. “This ceremony is a beautiful event that we hope brings our community together in gratitude for all those who have nobly served our nation, and particularly to those who served but who are no longer with us.
Parking is available in the Castleberry Road parking deck. The event is open to the public and all are welcome to attend.
