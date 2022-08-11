Mashburn Elementary purchases sandbox for students with Autism

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Leslie Josel, founder of Order Out of Chaos, could barely hold back tears Aug. 9 when a ground-breaking celebration was held at Mashburn Elementary for a new sandbox for students with Autism.
The sandbox was purchased using a $5,000 grant from Order Out of Chaos’ first annual Tools for School grant to give students in the school’s three skills-based Autism classes the opportunity to safely dig, play and express their creativity.
“It is beyond a dream of mine to be able to award this grant,” Josel said.
Order Out of Chaos is a student-focused company that provides hands-on education and custom products for all able learners. Josel said the grant celebrates the 10th anniversary of its “Academic Planner: A Tool for Time Management.”
Josel said she started the planner in her basement; however, Order Out of Chaos began 19 years ago, shortly after her son was diagnosed with ADHD and a host of learning differences. Her goal, she said, was simply to build a community for parents and schools to get the help they need to better support their students.
She said choosing Mashburn Elementary as the recipient of the grant was easy. Josel said she quickly realized the company’s philosophy matched the school’s, which is that each student is an individual learner.
Mashburn Elementary School Principal Steve Miller thanked Josel, saying the funds would help the school recognize the hopes and dreams of its special needs population.
“Often times – not that they are a forgotten population – but they are the ones that don’t often get all the bells and whistles, and now we have an amazing sandbox for them, thanks to Order Out of Chaos,” Miller said.
He added grant funds also went toward purchasing Nicky’s folders for all 880 students at Mashburn Elementary School and to update its marquee. Before installing the sandbox Aug. 1, Miller said students in the skills-based Autism classes were going home filthy from playing in the Georgia red clay.
“The sandbox is for those kids, because they don’t run around and climb or go down the slide,” Miller said. “They just want to swing or play with what’s on the ground. So, this has been awesome.”
The first day of school in Forsyth County was Aug. 4. Miller said the students immediately took to the sandbox, laying in it and smiling all throughout recess.
