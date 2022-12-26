LOST agreement finalized between Forsyth County, City of Cumming

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — City and county officials have finalized an agreement over how $60 million in expected local option sales tax revenues will be distributed over the next decade.

At a Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting Dec. 20, County Attorney Ken Jarrard said that the agreement giving 87 percent of revenues to the county and 13 percent to the city has been wrapped up and filed with the state, ahead of the Dec. 31 deadline.

“We've already tendered our certificate of distribution to the State Department of Revenue, and it has been accepted and confirmed,” Jarrard said.

As part of the LOST distribution, city and county officials have also signed an intergovernmental agreement laying out several other items as part of the deal, including a new method for handling proposed city annexation.

Under these new rules, city, county and representatives from a proposed annexation will have a month to meet and discuss the proposed annexation, and it’s potential impacts, before an annexation application can be filed.

Jarrard said the agreement will also include a modification to the City Cumming ordinances establishing impact fees for libraries and fire service, and the de-annexation of Mary Alice Park.

The agreement lays out a 60-day window for the City of Cumming to de-annex Mary Alice Park into Forsyth County, once a de-annexation is requested by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who currently own the park on Lake Lanier.

The LOST agreement was unanimously approved by both city and county representatives at separate meetings on Dec. 20.

Land donation approved

Commissioners also approved an 81-acre land donation from a local family to Forsyth County, which may one day become a park honoring veterans in the community.

Jarrard told commissioners that the land in north Forsyth County, has been donated to the county by members of the Burruss family.

“This has been a long time coming,” District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said.

As part of the donation, the family has requested the county place a plaque honoring, “John and Frances Burruss” and the donor “Donald H. Burruss.” In addition, Jarrard said the family has asked Forsyth County to work with the American Legion to place a memorial for soldiers on the property and name the park in honor of veterans.

“They also thought it was very important that it's not exclusively for veterans. They want people educated about what veterans do,” Mills said. “I think it's a great thing. We don't have a veterans park, so I think this will be a really good thing for our county.”

The proposal was approved 4-0, with District 2 Commissioner Alfred John absent.

Employee bonuses approved

One-time, year-end bonuses for all Forsyth County employees were approved by commissioners at the Dec. 20 work session.

County Manager David McKee told commissioners that they had decided to use up to $800,000 to provide “retention payout” bonuses to all county employees, up to the director level, due to the positive year-end financial situation the county is in and to bolster employee retention.

“We're very much in unprecedented times for employee retention,” McKee said. “We also had a very strong budget year coming in under budget.”

These bonuses are a one-time payout that will come to employees in January and McKee said the proposal will not jeopardize any county projects currently in progress.

“This is not something that we'll be continuing to do next year,” he said. “We don't know what's going to happen in that budget year, it’s really just a look back at what we’ve done.”

Forsyth County public safety employees, who received a separate bonus earlier this year, will still receive this bonus as well, he said.

The proposal was approved 4-0, with District 2 Commissioner Alfred John absent.