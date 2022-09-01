 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Longtime Miracle League volunteer honored with Lanierland Park naming

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Officials announced last week that the new Miracle League field at Lanierland Park in north Forsyth County will be named in honor of Col. Carrol Edge, a long-time volunteer and advocate for the special needs baseball program.

Miracle League

Col. Carrol Edge, a long-time volunteer and advocate for the Miracle League special needs baseball program, poses for a photo with his family and county officials. The new Miracle League field under construction at Lanierland Park in north Forsyth has been named in Edge’s honor. 

The new field, now named the Col. Carroll & Judy Edge Field, was unveiled during a ceremony at the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on Aug. 4.

Edge, a life-long Forsyth County resident, has supported Miracle League since its inception in 2005 and is noted as a pivotal influence on the program’s local success.

“Col. Edge’s deep love for the league participants and his dedication to ensuring each of them has a wonderful experience brings smiles to many in the community,” District 5 County Commissioner Laura Semanson said at the meeting. “He can be seen opening the gates at 7 a.m. on gamedays and frequently staying until all participants and their families have left the ballpark.”

The Col. Carroll & Judy Edge Field Miracle League Field will be one of many amenities that is expected to be available at Lanierland Park once the project is completed in the late fall.

Reach Alexander Popp at 770-847-7404. Follow him on Twitter @Popp2Alex.