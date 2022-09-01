Longtime Miracle League volunteer honored with Lanierland Park naming

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Officials announced last week that the new Miracle League field at Lanierland Park in north Forsyth County will be named in honor of Col. Carrol Edge, a long-time volunteer and advocate for the special needs baseball program.
The new field, now named the Col. Carroll & Judy Edge Field, was unveiled during a ceremony at the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on Aug. 4.
Edge, a life-long Forsyth County resident, has supported Miracle League since its inception in 2005 and is noted as a pivotal influence on the program’s local success.
“Col. Edge’s deep love for the league participants and his dedication to ensuring each of them has a wonderful experience brings smiles to many in the community,” District 5 County Commissioner Laura Semanson said at the meeting. “He can be seen opening the gates at 7 a.m. on gamedays and frequently staying until all participants and their families have left the ballpark.”
The Col. Carroll & Judy Edge Field Miracle League Field will be one of many amenities that is expected to be available at Lanierland Park once the project is completed in the late fall.