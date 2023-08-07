Longtime married couple dies in single-car crash on Flowery Branch Road

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported an elderly couple died July 27 from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Flowery Branch Road. The accident occurred just a quarter-mile from their home in Cumming.
Officials said the County 911 Center received reports of the crash around 1:30 p.m. The two occupants, Alice and Jimmy Jackson, both 91, were pronounced dead at the scene. Theyhad been married nearly 70 years.
Their son, Gregg Jackson, said his parents were devoted to each other and neither could have survived without the other.
Preliminary investigation indicates the driver, Alice Jackson, was traveling west on Flowery Branch Road and drifted out of the lane near Shadow Lane. She then over-corrected, and the vehicle left the roadway, overturned and came to a stop on an embankment.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.