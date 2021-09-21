Local cadet from Cumming completes basic training at West Point

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Cadet Jackson W. Vagner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Oliver Vagner of Cumming, Georgia, completed Cadet Basic Training at the U.S. Military Academy West Point.
Vagner entered West Point on June 28 and has successfully completed six weeks of Cadet Basic Training. The initial military training program provides cadets with basic skills to instill discipline, pride, cohesion, confidence, and a high sense of duty to prepare them for entry into the Corps of Cadets. Areas of summer instruction included first aid, mountaineering, hand grenades, rifle marksmanship and nuclear, biological, and chemical training.
Vagner began classes Aug. 16. The West Point curriculum offers 36 majors balancing physical sciences and engineering with humanities and social sciences leading to a Bachelor of Science degree.
Vagner graduated from West Forsyth High School. He plans to graduate from West Point in 2025 and be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
About West Point
The U. S. Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federal, liberal arts college located 50 miles north of New York City. It was founded in 1802 as America’s first college of engineering and continues today as the world’s premier leader-development institution, consistently ranked among top colleges in the country. Its mission remains constant--to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the nation as an officer in the U.S. Army. For more information, go to www.westpoint.edu.
