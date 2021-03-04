CUMMING, Ga. — More than 20 volunteers from the Forsyth County Lions Club and Forsyth-Cumming Optimist Club joined Feb. 20 to clean up the Braille Trail at Fowler Park.
Volunteers from both clubs and the community spread a fresh cover of mulch over the trail, cleaned the signs and performed maintenance on the two butterfly gardens that contain native plants for attracting pollinators.
“It was a great pleasure and a lot of fun working alongside the Forsyth County Lions Club to help restore their Braille Trail,” Optimist Club President Harold Mullins said. “Nothing is more rewarding than serving with other committed individuals and organizations whose goals are to make our community a better place to live.”
Mullins encouraged all citizens to volunteer in their community.
“Find a place to volunteer and the Lions Club and the Optimist Club are great places to be blessed, have fun and make a difference,” he said. “The smile of a child makes it all worthwhile.”
Lions Club president Jon Casteel said his heart was full as he stood back for a moment to take in the scene.
“Working together to serve our community is what Lions do,” he said.
Kelly Mill Elementary School teacher Laura Fedorchuk, whose students created and still maintain the butterfly garden, said everything worked out, even the weather.
“It was a beautiful day to work together to give back to our community,” she said. “We have loved creating this area for all pollinators including honeybees and butterflies. We have a special place in our hearts for our monarch butterflies to try to increase their declining population.”
She said Kelly Mill Elementary teaches students to be world changers, and nurturing the gardens contributes to that goal.
The Braille Trail at Fowler Park was built by the Forsyth County Lions Club in 2018 as a Lions Clubs International Centennial Legacy Project. It is a 375-foot long by 6-foot wide trail that includes several signs in English and Braille, along with the butterfly gardens. The trail is just off the path leading from the park to the Big Creek Greenway.
The Forsyth County Lions Club is a local chapter of Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service organization dedicated to meeting humanitarian needs in over 200 countries. Since 1961, the club has provided vision and hearing assistance to low-income uninsured individuals in addition to other humanitarian services. For more information, please visit www.ForsythCountyLions.org.
The Forsyth-Cumming Optimist Club is a local chapter of Optimist International, a worldwide volunteer organization. Since 1976, the club has focused on the youth of Cumming and Forsyth County. For more information, please visit www.fcoptimists.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.