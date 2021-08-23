CUMMING, Ga. — Legends Distillery celebrated the grand opening of its new tasting room and VIP event space with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 14.
Mayor Troy Brumbalow cut the ceremonial ribbon unveiling the newly renovated space. Guests and residents enjoyed live music and food trucks serving burgers, wings, tacos, and more to compliment the spirits. The staff offered guests a free drink on the house to commemorate the next step for the acclaimed distillery.
“Our community here in Forsyth County and especially the City of Cumming has been truly spectacular,” said Vice President and CMO Chris Green. “We’re getting great response from customers who have been loyal to our brand and those who are new to discovering Legends, and we feel like we can give back by offering a great location that is comfortable and inviting to visit whilst enjoying our spirits.”
In March 2020, SpiritsUSA launched their Legends brand before the onset of the pandemic. Due to COVID’s impact on local business, the distillery struggled to release their spirits until late August that year. Doors were closed for over a year before they could find their footing and launch their product to the public.
“…To see the tasting room finally finished and opening to the public is a relief, and we’re excited about pouring our award-winning vodka and bourbons for our customers,” Green said. “What we’ve built and the spirits we make are truly unique, and I am so proud of the team we have here at Legends.”
The grand opening also marked the release of their new bourbon. The 122.4 proof Single Barrel Bourbon will remain a distillery exclusive for guests visiting the location. After successfully marketing their spirits for purchase in more than 400 stores and restaurants in Georgia since their initial launch, Green made it his goal to provide a tasting room for customers to try their spirits before purchasing a bottle.
“When building a brand, you have to get the product into the hands of the consumer,” Green said. “So being able to pour our spirits for customers and allowing them to try Legends…is a great way to explore something new. We are confident that once you try Legends, you’ll be a customer for life.”
The award-winning distillery is at 210 Industrial Park Drive. For more information, visit www.SpiritsUSA.com or follow them on Facebook.
“I think our customers are going to be surprised by our new tasting room but blown away by the spirits we serve,” Green said.
