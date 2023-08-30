Lanier Tech students win gold at national health conference

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Three Lanier Technical College students won first place in the career pathways for health science competition at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta.
Ashley Watson, Lillian Phillips and Janet Penaloza participate in the college’s health information management technology program. The team collaborated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and the County Healthcare Association to study Avive Solutions’ 4 Minute City.
The students chose health care data analysis as the career pathway for their project, and they researched the data behind how 4 Minute City aims to lower the sudden cardiac arrest mortality rate from 94 percent to 30 percent.
The 4 Minute City program seeks to raise the survival rate of sudden cardiac arrests by providing AEDs that have a GPS system to locate the equipment before first responders arrive. The initiative is a partnership between the County Fire Department, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Central EMS, the Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management and the Chamber of Commerce’s Healthcare Association.
Forsyth County became the third partner community in the program in February.
Watson, Phillips and Penaloza observed in their project that of the 514 sudden cardiac arrests in the county between 2019 and 2022, an AED was used 67 times.