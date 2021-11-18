Lanier Tech schedules dual enrollment seminar

CUMMING, GA — Lanier Technical College’s Forsyth Campus will host a Dual Enrollment Informational Night on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 6–8 p.m. in the Forsyth Conference Center. Lanier Tech’s Duel Enrollment program allows high school students to jumpstart their college careers by enrolling in college-level classes to earn both high school and college credits.
“The Dual Enrollment program is an incredible opportunity for students to earn up to 30 college credits in general education classes, 28 courses of which are guaranteed to transfer to an in-state university,” said Veronica Bowermaster, Dual Enrollment coordinator at Lanier Tech’s Forsyth campus. “Additionally, students have the option to work towards a credential in any of our 40-plus workforce development pathways, including allied health, cosmetology, welding, horticulture and many others.”
Students and parents at the informational session will learn more about the admission process and funding eligibility requirements. Many of the instructors will be on-hand to provide course information and answer program-specific questions.
Eligible students may receive funding for up to 30 credit hours and semester fees through the Georgia Student Finance Commission, making the program a cost-effective choice to potentially save thousands of dollars on the traditional cost of college.
The Lanier Tech Dual Enrollment program is open to any high school student enrolled in and physically attending a participating eligible public or private high school in Georgia or an eligible participating home study program in Georgia.
“While the evening is geared towards those interested in our Dual Enrollment program, we encourage anyone interested in learning about our dynamic curriculum and degree options to attend,” said Bowermaster. “Lanier Tech has a 100 percent job placement rate for its graduates, which is why we say great careers start here.”
