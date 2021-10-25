Lambert junior succeeds with just the right words

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Lambert High School junior is riding the crest of his gift as a public speaker to further his education.
Sahil Sood, 16, has been involved in speech and debate club since middle school. Initially, he said he thought it would be a good path to develop friendships, but it also developed into a passion. Since entering the arena of debate, he has gravitated to public forum, a form of debate that focuses on current events.
Logic and evidence are the tools skilled debaters use to build their arguments. For public forum debates, team members have weeks to research their current events topic prior to a tournament.
With 60 members, the Lambert High School debate team is divided into tiers. Most debate in local and regional tournaments, 10 compete nationally.
For most of his years in debate, Sood had no professional coaching, and as he gained more skills, he wanted to guide younger students in debate programs by volunteering as a mentor. Their success became his. Sood said he connected with several students across the nation, and it helped him grow his own craft.
In his sophomore year, he attended Princeton University’s international debate tournament as one of more than 500 entries. He and his debate partner placed first in the competition. Sood said it was a defining moment in his debate career.
Sood said his parents’ support played a key role in his successes. And, the list is long:
• Ranked third in the world for Public Forum debate in 2021 by the National Debate Coaches Association
• Highest ranked Public Forum debater of all time from the state of Georgia
• Champion of Princeton Classic, an international debate tournament hosted by Princeton University
• Champion of Bellaire Forensic Tournament, a national tournament in Texas, where he became one of the few debaters ever to win a national tournament with a perfect record
• Runner Up at Grapevine Classic, a national tournament in Texas
• Third place at the Tournament of Champions (Silver Division), an international tournament hosted by the University of Kentucky open to only the top 1 percent of debaters worldwide
• Third place at the Strake Jesuit Round Robin Tournament, a national competition open to only 16 teams
• Top 10 individual speaker at Nano Nagle, a national tournament held in California
Sood pins his greatest advance in debate on the coaching he received from his father on articulation and delivery of his debate points rather the content he delivered.
“[My dad] was the one that told me the biggest issue isn’t the content, it’s the way you deliver it,” Sood said. “My dad helped me get more of a calm but firm demeanor.”
Sood said he hopes to pursue a career in the medical field, and top-tier medical colleges offer speech and debate scholarships, which is something on his radar when the time comes.
“I want to attend a college that has both a good science and pre-medical program as well as a well-established debate team so I’m able to retain presentation and speaking skills that I’ve worked so hard on and be able to translate them into my future career,” Sood said. “Inevitably I think being able to be an effective public speaker to some extent is going to help in any capacity at some point in your professional career.”
