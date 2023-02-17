Lambert High student wins Post 201 contest

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Lambert High School student Vinayak Menon of Cumming won the Alpharetta American Legion Post 201’s Oratorical Contest.
The post awarded Menon a $1,000 scholarship for his success in the competition. Menon will move to the next phase of the national competition, where he will speak at the District 9 contest March 4 at the Canton American Legion Post.
The winner at the District 9 level will advance to state on March 5, followed by the national level in April. The winner of the national final in Indianapolis wins a $25,000 scholarship.
The Constitutional Speech Contest aims to familiarize students with the history of American laws; develop the ability to speak and think clearly; and increase understanding of the duties, responsibilities, rights and privileges of American citizenship, the post said in a Jan. 23 press release.
Phillip Kittila of Milton, a Cambridge High School student, took second place at the competition, earning a $750 scholarship. Jackson Kennedy of Milton, a student at the Wesleyan School, won the third-place award of $500.