Lambert High School student charged with making terroristic threats

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old student is in custody after Lambert High School Principal Gary Davidson said he received an email notifying him that the student had allegedly threatened “to do harm” at the school.
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the junior is being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville, where he faces a felony charge of making terroristic threats.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said the Forsyth County School Resource Officers and Major Crimes Unit worked quickly to identify the student and remove him from class, and based on the evidence they obtained during the investigation, a juvenile arrest warrant was taken against him.
Davidson shared a message with students and parents Dec. 10, saying that the safety of students and staff is of the utmost importance to the school and is a responsibility it does not take lightly.
“While we are unable to share more details with you due to minor/student confidentially laws, please know that the individual did not have access to weapons and will not be returning to our school,” Davidson said.
Sheriff Ron Freeman said school threats and violence have no place in the community.
“The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office takes every threat seriously, and we will leave no stone unturned nor spare any expense to resolve these and keep our kids safe,” Freeman said. “Our 43 school resource deputies work alongside our school partners every day to make this happen.”
No other details of the case have been made available.
