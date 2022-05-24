Kerry Hill likely next Forsyth County commissioner

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Election results show that Kerry Hill is likely to be Forsyth County’s next District 1 Commissioner.
As of about 10:45 p.m., election results from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office show Hill earning nearly 74% of the vote against her sole opponent, Tim Huffine. Since no Democrat is running for the seat, Hill will be on the ballot unopposed during the Nov. 8 general election.
Hill’s campaign has focused on keeping county property taxes low and promoting responsible growth amid Forsyth County’s rapidly expanding population.
The District 1 seat is currently held by Molly Cooper, who did not run for reelection this year.