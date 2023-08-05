Juvenile suspect identified in bomb threat at library

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office identified a juvenile volunteer at Sharon Forks Library July 24 as the suspect in a bomb threat investigation.
Deputies responded July 19 to the report that a threat was typed into the internet search bar on a public computer in the children’s section. The Sheriff’s Office reported the suspect was the only person near the computer when the threats were made.
Deputies evacuated and searched the building with explosion detection K9s. The Sheriff’s Office reported no explosives were found in the library or in the truck that was hauling books to the Post Road Library.
The juvenile admitted to typing the alleged threats and was criminally trespassed from all county public libraries, officials said. A juvenile complaint for terroristic threats was also filed.