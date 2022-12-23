Judges sworn in at local ceremony

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Bell-Forsyth Judicial Circuit Court seated two judges ahead of the new year, including the superior court’s longtime chief judge and a brand-new state court judge.
Superior Court Chief Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley was sworn in for his fifth term at a ceremony held at the Forsyth County Courthouse Monday, Dec. 19. Bagley was re-elected to serve a four-year term May 24.
Bagley, a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University, has served as a superior court judge for the Bell-Forsyth Judicial Circuit since 2000 and became chief judge in 2003.
After taking the oath of office, Bagley delivered a “State of the Courts Address” covering capital improvements, future plans for the court, the Forsyth County Accountability Courts and the post-pandemic status of the court system.
The court also seated State Court Judge James Dunn, a former Forsyth County Assistant District Attorney at a ceremony Dec. 16.
Dunn will fill the state court seat vacated by former judge Leslie C. Abernathy-Maddox, who did not seek re-election
Dunn is a University of Georgia and Mercer University graduate and worked as a judicial clerk before serving as assistant district attorney.