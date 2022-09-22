Inaugural art festival finds success at Cumming City Center

CUMMING, Ga. — Local leaders and sponsors say the inaugural Cumming Arts Fest held Sept. 17 and 18 at the Cumming City Center was a huge success, heralding great things to come for the highly anticipated downtown development.
Though the city center is under construction and still a little rough around the edges, event leaders say the festival was a perfect tryout for space and the “Main Street America” feeling it invokes.
Frances Schube, president of Splash Festivals, which hosts the Cumming Art Fest and eight other festivals in north Metro Atlanta, said they decided to bring the festival to Cumming after hearing from many local artists that the area needed a good art show.
Initially, Schube said they were hesitant to approach the Forsyth County and Cumming area, which has long hosted the Cumming Country Fair and Festival each year, but slowly warmed up to the idea after realizing that the art fest would bring many things to the community that don’t happen at the fair.
“It is an incredible, amazing, fair,” Schube said. “But it's not an art festival.”
Schube said they wanted to promote both fine art and “fun-art” at the Cumming Art Festival with an inclusive space where people can buy a $10 bag of toffee next to someone buying a $500 painting.
“I like seeing families. I like seeing dogs and other animals and pets. I like just the whole family vibe,” she said.
And their work emphasizing that atmosphere paid off, if the response from patrons and vendors, was anything to judge by.
“They always produce great festivals, and this one was no exception,” said Mike Dorman, Director of Sales & Marketing for Appen Media Group, which was the event’s presenting sponsor.
“It was great to connect with the local community as the crowds of festival goers strolled through the streets of the new Cumming City Center,” Dorman said. “I’m already looking forward to next year’s festival.”
That reaction is what makes all their hard work worth it, Schube said.
“They're such great population here and they have so much to offer,” she said. “Why shouldn't they have their own art festival? They have a great fair, so let's give them a good art festival.”
The festival had over 90 vendors selling everything from paintings and jewelry to Masala Chai and homemade shortbread come out for the two-day event, but Schube said there’s room to grow and improve in the future.
Food and drinks were provided by a variety of carts, tents and food trucks, but next year Schube said she hopes the restaurants at the Cumming City Center will be open and patrons will be able to come out to eat, drink, shop, look at art and listen to music, all in one place.
“Next year, hopefully the bars will be selling, and the restaurants will have music in their own places,” she said.
Art festival fans should keep an eye out for announcements on next year’s festival, which will likely take place in the middle of September 2023, Schube said.
Visit splashfestivals.com/events-festivals/cumming-art-fest/ for photos, vendor information and more details about the Cumming Art Fest.