Hundreds climb West Forsyth stadium to honor 9/11 responders

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — North Georgia residents and first responders gathered at West Forsyth High School on Sunday, Sept. 11, to climb thousands of stadium steps and honor fallen first responders at the annual 911 Stadium Climb.
Hosted by VO2 Personal Training for the last five years, the 911 Stadium Climb challenges participants to scale 110 floors of steps, seven circuits of the high school football stadium, to remember first responders who died in the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“This is awesome, and truly it is our biggest turnout from five years of hosting this,” Troy Zapp, owner of VO2 Personal Training, said following the event on Sunday.
More than 300 people participated this year, including many people decked in full first responder turnout gear, wearing weighted vests and carrying American flags.
Sarah Zapp, Troy’s wife and co-owner of VO2 Personal Training, said watching the event grow each year has been nothing less than incredible.
The event’s first year wasn’t much more than VO2 clients, friends, family and others from the fitness community, but Zapp said it’s grown to a point where they don’t know even a fraction of the participants each year.
“It's grown every single year,” she said. “All the volunteers are family friends, which is really nice to be able to have that connection in the community.”
Troy Zapp, whose family is from New York, said they were inspired to start the stadium climb after attending a similar event in Atlanta six-years ago. He said it needed to be replicated in Forsyth County.
The event has been held at West Forsyth High School from the start, and Zapp said they couldn’t have found a more helpful and welcoming community anywhere.
“It almost feels like a little bit of like a partnership, kind of family,” he said. “From the very beginning, no one batted an eye about it.”
From the beginning, Zapp said they wanted to make the event more than just a memorial and endurance test, so they pledged 100 percent of money raised to the Forsyth County Badge Program, which supports local first responders.
“That way they can have a peace of mind with their families and not have that hovering over them,” Zapp said. “Sometimes I think that goes back to that old saying, actions speak a lot louder than words. And actions can also speak a lot louder than just giving money sometimes.”
Lisa Richmond, a VO2 Personal Training client and longtime participant in the event, said she plans to keep coming back.
“Every everybody needs to come out and support this great event,” Richmond said. “Even if you can't do the full climb, just to be here in spirit and to show your support for those that are climbing and support the great causes here.”
Making the climb brought home the reality of what first responders faced in the World Trade Center towers better than any other representation could, she said.
“I can't imagine them in those stairwells, out to just save anybody that they could,” she said. “But to be alongside the firefighters and the police department and the EMTs here, it makes you feel like you are experiencing a piece of that and doing it with them.”