Horizon withdraws request for annexation into Cumming

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County commissioners gladly accepted a request Dec. 21 to accept a move by Horizon Christian Academy to withdraw its application to be annexed into the City of Cumming.
Commissioners voted unanimously to withdraw their filing with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to seek arbitration in the matter.
The move came a month after the county was notified of the school’s bid to have its 34-acre campus on Sawnee Drive incorporated into the city.
While Horizon stated it anticipated no change from the property’s current use, county officials were concerned the school could sell off a portion of its unoccupied acreage, and the city would allow a use on the property the county would have objected to.
The county filed an objection to the annexation shortly after receiving notification.
Ultimately, the City of Cumming indicated they were not interested in participating in an arbitration fight over the property, according to County Attorney Ken Jarrard.
“I think there must have been some sort of board meeting at the Horizon Academy, and ultimately, they decided not to pursue the annexation,” Jarrard said.
County Commission Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills said she was not worried about the school annexation, but she is fearful of the domino effect it may have on neighboring properties.
Over the past two years, Cumming has extended its city limits by almost 500 acres through more than a dozen separate annexations. Under state law, the county can challenge annexations if the property is proposed to be rezoned by a city or its land use is changed to add greater burdens to the county’s infrastructure.
County commissioners have spent the better part of the past month laying in place a system by which neighboring property owners would be notified if a parcel owner has made application for annexation into the city. That action follows word from landowners near a recently annexed parcel on Pilgrim Road. Residents said they were unaware the land was annexed into the city until the owner applied to have it rezoned.
The County Commission also signed on to a campaign through the Association County Commissions of Georgia that calls for giving counties more time to file a protest to a proposed annexation. The ACCG points out that the arbitration process used to settle annexation cases between cities and counties is 14 years old, “and improvements are needed to help ensure more fairness for unincorporated residents negatively impacted by adjacent, conflicting land uses.”
