Halcyon, Cumming mayor honored at Southeast tourism industry awards

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow and Forsyth County’s Halcyon development were recently named first runners-up for the Southeast Tourism Society’s Shining Example Award.

Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce officials announced that Brumbalow was recognized as First Runner-Up for the Governmental Tourism Leadership Award, while the Halcyon development was recognized as first runner-up for the “Escape to the Southeast Travel Attraction of the Year.”

Officials said the Shining Example Awards Program has been a fixture in the tourism industry since 1985 and each year the awards in 16 categories highlight the best work to promote tourism in the southeast.

Brumbalow was highlighted for his work on the Cumming City Center development, “which will serve as a tourism asset to those visiting the community,” officials said.

Halcyon was recognized for its positive impact on Forsyth County’s tourism industry, and the restaurants, shops, events and experiences that bring thousands of people to the county’s southern end each week.

“In Spring 2023, Halcyon will also be home to the new Embassy Suites Hotel which will bring an additional 160 hotel rooms and over 8,500 square feet of meeting space to the county's tourism arsenal,” officials said.

The Southeast Tourism Society includes 14 regions including Alabama, Arkansas, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.