Habitat for Humanity begins 14 new homes in east Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Metro Atlanta nonprofit opened a new neighborhood June 30 that will provide housing for low- to moderate-income families in Forsyth County.
Launched by the Habitat for Humanity North Central Georgia, the 14 homes are expected to house between 60 and 75 people and will be located on Sammy Drive just northeast of GA 53.
A Christian housing ministry, the North Central Georgia chapter is an independent branch of Habitat for Humanity International based out of Roswell, serving North Fulton, Forsyth, Cherokee and Dawson counties.
The chapter has built, rehabilitated or repaired more than 440 homes in its coverage area since 1995.
The homes will take roughly three years to construct, and the work is completed by the new homeowners and community volunteers.
To qualify for a Habitat home, applicants must meet specific income criteria and spend 150 hours assisting in building their and others’ homes.
“Our families work hard to receive these homes,” said Sabrina Kirkland, Habitat NCG Development and Strategic Initiatives vice president. “They actually purchase the homes at zero-interest mortgage, through Habitat for Humanity, and it's sold to them.”
Kirkland said qualifying families must earn 40-70 percent of the local area median income, or $40,840-71,470, based on a household of four.
“That area is so much more expensive for rent,” Kirkland said. “Our families tend to experience extreme housing costs, paying over 50 percent of their income in rent."
Kirkland said Habitat for Humanity NCG also purchased the land for the development from a community partner. Like any project, the subdivision must comply with county building requirements, such as permitting, codes and visual guidelines.
While the new neighborhood is not the first Habitat project in the county, Kirkland said it is the first large, organized effort.
“There's eight on Lee Lane, which is just down the street,” Kirkland said. “We’ve built [on] Medlock Road, which is a little bit further down, and then we have Habitat Drive that has 10 homes there … We really changed the face of that area.”
She said Habitat for Humanity NCG aims to make homeownership more attainable for individuals who meet the income threshold.
“Homeownership instills a pride, a sense of wellbeing,” Kirkland said. “It provides generational wealth for those homeowners and encourages young students to participate in social activities where they may not have before. Just statistically speaking, the overall impact for our homeowners is exponential.”