Giving Tuesday impacts Forsyth area non-profits

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Supporters of The Place of Forsyth came through in a big way on Giving Tuesday.
The Cumming nonprofit that provides assistance to people and families in financial difficulty, raised more than $78,000 in one day. The total includes a match of $20,000 from an anonymous donor.
Jacob Granados, director of Purposeful Engagement for The Place, said the funding serves as a kick-start to the organization’s Year-End Giving Campaign.
“We’re very grateful for the generosity of the community,” Granados said.
The drive comes on the heals of the nonprofit’s success in providing Thanksgiving meals to 400 families.
In addition to stocking its food and clothing stores, the organization is gearing up for its annual 7th annual Holiday House to provide toys for children in families challenged by economic hardship. Granados said The Place already has more than 1,800 children registered to receive gifts.
“Our qualified families are given the opportunity to shop, using points to choose the gifts that they take home to their kids,” Granados said.
Through Dec. 9, toy donations can be dropped off at various locations throughout Forsyth County, and shopping begins Dec. 13. Toys donated after the cutoff will be preserved for future allocations for needy families.
You can learn more about the effort and contribute by visiting theplaceofforsyth.org/holidayhouse.
Things were more solemn at Bald Ridge Lodge on Giving Tuesday.
Staff learned of the death of longtime Program Director Barbara Kastner the day before and decided to forego making phone calls seeking donations.
“It was a very sad day for us because we actually did send an email out to all our followers and posted on Facebook,” said Wendy Hamilton, Development manager for the nonprofit.
Bald Ridge Lodge provides a safe haven and counseling for boys who are in need of protection, direction and supervision. It offers a nurturing environment that strengthens family relationships and allows the community to care for their own.
Hamilton said the nonprofit has enjoyed a wealth of support from the community, and people stepped up with donations to honor Kastner right away, as per her family’s wishes. Only a day after the death was announced, the Lodge had received more than $1,000 in donations.
“I think she was an icon in the community,” Hamilton said. “I think that would be a great way to honor her.”
Bald Ridge Lodge Executive Director Angela Dikes told of one young man who recently moved to the Lodge. Over a recent dinner of tacos, she said the boy was asked what his favorite meal of all time was. Dikes said the boy looked around and said he was enjoying it that evening.
He said: "These other kids here, they don't know how good they have it,” Dikes related. The boy continued: “I've been in every type of placement, and this place is different. I can tell people here, the staff, the community, they really care.”
Those who wish to support the organization can learn more at baldridgelodge.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.