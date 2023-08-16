Georgia construction group names Newsome president

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The construction trade organization Associated General Contractors of Georgia named Forsyth County resident Brian Newsome as its 2023-2024 president June 26.
Newsome currently serves as CEO of Albion General Contractors, a management, design and general contracting firm based in Sandy Springs that serves higher education, health care, religious, commercial and city industries.
He and his wife Kim purchased the business in 2003. They live in Forsyth County with their four children.
“I’m honored to represent my industry peers with my service leading the [Associated General Contractors] Georgia board during the next year,” Newsome said.
Newsome also serves on the Georgia State Finance and Investment Commission Advisory Board, the Associated General Contractors of Georgia Board of Directors and the Kennesaw State University Advisory Board.