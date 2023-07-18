Gainesville woman charged in Parks Road traffic death

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man died July 5 from injuries sustained in a head-on collision on Parks Road around 6:45 p.m.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported a Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling west on Parks Road when it crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F-150 that was towing a landscaping trailer.
The driver of the Ford, Salvador Cervantes Bernal, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies determined the driver of the Dodge, Yamilet Sanchez Pagan, 24, of Gainesville, to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident.
Pagan was charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, DUI drugs, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lane and failure to maintain insurance.
She will be arrested upon her release from the hospital.
The investigation remains ongoing.