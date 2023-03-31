Ga. 400 construction to cause temporary detours

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County announced several traffic pattern changes off Ga. 400 to allow for the construction of the new Browns Bridge Road overpass April 3.
The new bridge will open to traffic at 9 p.m., and the traffic pattern changes will cause detours on Ga. 400 northbound at exit 17.
Beginning at 9 p.m., drivers who wish to continue north must take a right onto SR 306 eastbound and then a left turn onto SR 369 westbound.
At the new signalized intersection at Browns Bridge Church, drivers can turn right and merge back onto Ga. 400. The closure of the highway between exits 17 and 18 will allow for the construction of the ramp at exit 18.
The county said work is expected to be completed the morning of April 4 if the weather permits, and traffic will resume without the detour.
Drivers will not be able to exit Ga. 400 onto SR 369 east or westbound for roughly two weeks beginning April 3 to allow for the construction of the new southbound exit onto SR 369.
During construction, the county said drivers can take exit 17 and turn right to travel westbound on SR 9 or turn left to travel eastbound to SR 369.
Beginning April 4 drivers can also take the exit and turn left to travel eastbound to take the Ga. 400 ramp to SR 369.
The signalized intersection at Martin Road will be closed and removed as construction begins. Right turns onto the road from Ga. 400 northbound will be permitted, and right turns onto Martin Road west will be permitted for Ga. 400 southbound traffic.
Additional information and updates on the project will be posted to the county social media accounts and forsythco.com.