FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters is participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event May 5-9. Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 or less during the event, including at Furkids’ Cumming headquarters at 5235 Union Hill Road and its Roswell location at 2340 Holcomb Bridge Road.
Pre-approval is strongly encouraged and due by May 3. Adoptions are by appointment only. Contact adopt@furkids.org for cats or dogadoptions@furkids.org for dogs.
