Free clinic opens in Forsyth County intent to change healthcare landscape

CUMMING, Ga. — The first patient at the Forsyth Community Clinic last October came in looking for an eye exam. She got something else.

Staff couldn’t provide the exam but convinced her to stay to be processed as a new patient. When she was taken through a preliminary health screening, they found she was on the verge of a medical emergency. Her blood pressure levels were through the roof, and they rushed her to the emergency room to receive care.

“It was less about that immediate need and just treating her as a human being and being there with her,” said Evan Shoemake, executive director of the Forsyth Community Clinic (FCC).

The first of its kind in Forsyth County, the clinic provides no-cost, non-emergent healthcare to Forsyth County residents ages 18 to 65. Those who qualify for services are uninsured and sit below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

The clinic currently sets up shop at The Place, a nonprofit social services organization, and has serviced around five patients so far.

Patients can receive a number of services, including basic diagnosis and treatment for hypertension, diabetes and cholesterol, eyes, ears and nose exams, heart and lung exams, Body Mass Index screening, urinalysis and Patient Health Questionnaire depression screenings.

Anthem, Northside face off in Georgia’s Supreme Court Lawyers for Anthem (Blue Cross Blue Shield), a large health insurance company, and Northside, an Atlanta hospital system, debated the meaning of “public health emergency” and jurisdiction over legal appeals in state Supreme Court Tuesday.

Patients also have access to a network of free referrals for additional medical, dental and behavioral health services and receive follow-up services.

“There's a lot of follow-up at free clinics that I don't think exist in regular health care,” Shoemake said.

Free healthcare

There’s often a misperception of free clinics, Shoemake said, that they only treat addicts, people with mental health issues or undocumented workers. He described two conferences with the Georgia Charitable Care Network, in which people spoke passionately about the spectrum of patients who receive services at free clinics.

“... ‘Our patients are real people. I don’t care … what boxes they check on the form. They're just people who need help, and we’re here to help them,’” Shoemake recalled from the conference.

Shoemake, himself, earned a master’s degree and was a full-time freelance writer before his new position and didn’t care about health insurance until he needed it. With two back-to-back medical emergencies, he used a free clinic.

“It just made such a difference to know that there’s somewhere I can go and not go broke,” Shoemake said.

Forsyth County is fortunate enough to have many people with higher income levels who can afford health insurance, FCC Board Chair Kristine Walden said, but the area also has a significant population of people who cannot afford basic health insurance.

“We wanted to provide a way for them to receive primary health care, for adults in need, to help either prevent illness or prevent an existing medical condition from becoming worse,” Walden said. “So many of us are only one unfortunate incident away from losing our health insurance, or no longer being able to afford it.”

Clinic days

The first clinic day took over The Place’s conference room, equipped with a large roster of volunteers and new software and computers. Patients could talk to a pharmacist and a physician assistant on screens. Nurses had their own office cubicles to allow for private treatment. Reception sat in the middle, acting as a pivot point for patients.

“...[T]o see all of them just step in on a Saturday morning at eight o'clock with no idea of what we were doing and just make it work — I was so impressed,” Shoemake said. “They smiled, they were happy and loved the process.”

Because The Place’s donations were overflowing, stacked to the ceiling in the conference room, the second clinic day in November was in the main lobby. While The Place has little free space, the clinic’s board of directors made sure the clinic was as private and comfortable as possible.

“Everybody on the board has said that we want people to feel they're going to a medical office that looks good and professional — not your grandmother's closet or something,” Shoemake said.

Big plans are in store for the operation, though. By late January, the clinic should have its own spot, Shoemake said. But as of now, clinic days are scheduled for the last three Saturdays in January at The Place.

Labor of love

The Forsyth Community Clinic was inspired by an idea of pharmacist and former Board Chair Carrie Hamilton, who went on a mission to Haiti and saw the amount of good that could be done in a short time with people who were excited to serve others. Knowing neighboring counties had free clinics that were exclusive to residents, Hamilton and a few others gathered in 2018 to form the FCC Board.

+2 Fuel Coffee expands to Halcyon in Forsyth County Angela and Dave Thompson have been serving thousands of customers in Alpharetta with the goal of being a true community coffee shop. Now they're expanding that mission to Forsyth County.

The group lost a year and half due to COVID but had monthly Zoom meetings to continue preparation. They set themselves up as a nonprofit organization, forming bylaws and articles of incorporation, developed a strategic plan and figured out how to begin clinic operations, like obtaining volunteer medical professionals.

Luckily, Georgia offers Sovereign Immunity for medical volunteers when they donate their time and their skills to a free clinic, Walden said. The Georgia Volunteer Health Care program of the state’s Department of Public Health also grants continuing education credits to volunteers, which benefits medical professionals whose practices require licensing.

The board also had to hunt available grants. One paid for Shoemake’s position. They also hold fundraising efforts. The FCC recently launched its first fundraising campaign called “1K are A-Okay.”

The fundraiser, intended to track the first 1,000 patients treated at the clinic, declares the first 100 people to donate $1,000 to be part of the Founders Club. Shoemake said the cost to treat each patient is around $100, versus thousands spent in the emergency room.

“So, a $1,000 donation means, instantly, that 10 people are on a pathway to receiving health care and just a better overall quality of life,” Shoemake said.