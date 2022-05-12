Forsyth will weigh challenge to 13,600 voter registrations tonight

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations & Elections will consider challenges against nearly 8 percent of the county’s voter registrations tonight, May 12.

Forsyth County has around 172,000 registered voters, both active and inactive.

County resident Frank Schneider filed a challenge against 13,609 on May 9. In an email to county Elections Director Mandi Smith, Schneider said he compared the county’s voter rolls with the National Change of Address registry. He said the challenged voters’ registration addresses differ from their addresses in the database.

Georgia elections law allows a voter to challenge the voting eligibility of others in their county or municipality. Since February, the Forsyth County Elections Office has received challenges against more than 1,900 other voters, all filed by three residents. Schneider represents more than 1,200 of these challenges.

As early voting for the May 24 primary continues, the Elections Board has held a series of weekly special called sessions to address the thousands of voter challenges. The May 12 meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Forsyth County Administration Building on East Main Street.

— Jake Drukman