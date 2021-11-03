Forsyth voters approve sales tax for education

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to approve a penny sales tax for education.
It is the sixth time voters have extended the five-year tax, which began in 1993.
The Forsyth County School System says revenue from the tax will be used to continue payment on $50 million in bond debt, perform maintenance on existing schools, purchase land, build one new elementary school and fund new courses.
Over the past decade, enrollment in Forsyth County Schools has increased 43% to a total 51,500 students today.
