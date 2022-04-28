Forsyth to allow Lumpkin County to return wastewater to Lake Lanier

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Commission tentatively approved an agreement April 26 that would allow the Lumpkin County Water and Sewage Authority to return treated wastewater to Lake Lanier.
County Manager Kevin Tanner said Lumpkin County is planning to build a water treatment facility near the northern end of Ga. 400 for a new medical center.
Treated wastewater contains small amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus. Forsyth County has an allocation from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division that allows it to discharge specified amounts of treated wastewater into Lake Lanier.
Forsyth County does not currently discharge into Lake Lanier, and Department of Water & Sewer Director Barry Lucas said even if it did, it would not come close to the amount of water it is allowed to discharge. The agreement would give a portion of Forsyth County’s unused allocation to Lumpkin County for a 10-year period.
The agreement would allow Lumpkin County to discharge up to one million gallons of treated wastewater per day into the lake, which would contain up to 244 pounds of phosphorus and 36,529 pounds of nitrogen per year.
Tanner and Lucas both said they do not anticipate the county needing to fully utilize its discharge allocation at any time over the next 10 years. Lucas also assured commissioners the discharge from Lumpkin County would not make raw lake water more expensive to treat, nor would the agreement cost Forsyth County any money.
Either county may withdraw from the agreement with two years’ notice. Tanner said even if Forsyth County decided to expand its wastewater treatment facility and use its entire waste allocation, it would take at least two years of construction to begin operating at that capacity.
Tanner described the intention behind the agreement as simply helping a neighbor, and said the act could also improve the county’s standing with the Environmental Protection Division.
The item will go on the consent agenda for the commission’s May 5 meeting, where it will be voted on again.
Commissioners also voted to postpone an item that would grant the county ownership of two undeveloped lots on Crooked O Trail, near the county’s northeast border. Tanner said the property was owned by a neighborhood homeowners association which has dissolved. A former member of the HOA was then saddled with ownership of the two lots, which Tanner said were unbuildable.
Tanner said the two small lots, totaling less than a quarter acre, could be used to add to the county’s right-of-way for future projects in the area. The acquisition would also relieve the owner of the tax burden for the properties.
Commissioners asked if the property could present liabilities for the county relating to maintenance. Tanner said the wooded lots have no grass to maintain and no erosion issues. He said the only issues he could foresee would be on the roadway, and the county would have to get an easement to fix those issues if they didn’t accept the land.
“You’re welcome to turn it down, but it has no use to him, and it’s additional right-of-way for the county,” Tanner said to commissioners. “I’m not sure there’s a single downside from the county’s perspective.”
The commission also took time to honor Sheriff’s Deputy First Class James Davis with the county’s Employee Exceeding Expectations Award. Davis has served with the sheriff’s office for more than 20 years.