Forsyth students recognized in Government Academy ceremony

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County recognized 20 students who graduated from its second annual Student Government Academy in a ceremony at the Forsyth Conference Center April 26.
The academy provides high school juniors with the opportunity to learn how county government operates and to engage with its leadership.
Assistant County Manager Barry Lucas presented students from North Forsyth, Lambert, East Forsyth, West Forsyth, South Forsyth, Denmark and Forsyth Central high schools and the Alliance Academy for Innovation with certificates of completion at the event.
Students Jaxxon Otteson, Hayden Nicholsen, Justin Wang, Jack Rogers, Madison Malone, Anika Mathur, Taylor Mevers, Ashlyn Hataway, Emily Hanna, Sayna Kaushik, Mehul Patil, Natalie Knight, Addison Denney, Emmalia Dancy, Anish Budida, Dharshine Priya Jayakrishan, Anvita Guttikonda, Dharanija Peram, Christy Eapen and Arnav Pareek were recognized for their participation.
“Our youth in Forsyth County making the effort to be involved in their local government is something to be celebrated,” Lucas said. “This course has expanded students’ knowledge of Forsyth County government and helped them build strong foundations as leaders in their communities.”
This school year, participating students met with state reps. Lauren McDonald and Todd Jones and toured the county water treatment facility and Public Safety Complex.
Lucas, who spoke at the ceremony, was joined by Sheriff Ron Freeman, County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden and Miss Northwest Georgia Hannah Conway.
The Forsyth County Student Government Academy is the youth equivalent of the annual Citizens’ Academy, which serves the same mission for residents 18 years and older.
Information on participating in the academies can be found at forsythco.com/ht/Departments-Offices/Communications/Community-Engagement.