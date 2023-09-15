Forsyth schools receive $109,000 from 2023 duck dive raffle

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Education Foundation awarded over $109,000 in grants to 26 county schools and programs on #FoundationFriYAY Aug. 25.
A duck mascot visited Big Creek, Brookwood, Chattahoochee, Chestatee, Coal Mountain, Cumming, Johns Creek, Kelly Mill, Mashburn, Midway, New Hope, Poole’s Mill, Settles Bridge, Sharon and Silver City elementary schools to present staff and students with checks.
The money contributed to school facilities and projects, including a weather station, learning spaces, an irrigation project, a book vending machine, a jungle walk, a creation station and vertical whiteboards.
High school recipients included Forsyth Central, North Forsyth, South Forsyth and West Forsyth. The four schools received funds for a wellness initiative, science ambassadors, a multimedia lab and calculators.
One middle school, Riverwatch, received $5,000 for a virtual reality classroom.
Non-school recipients included the Penguin Project at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center and the North United school cluster.
The grants were funded through the Education Foundation’s 2023 Duck Dive for Education. Participants at the March 31 raffle paid $10 to be assigned a duck number. The participant who purchased the winning rubber duck won $10,000.
— Shelby Israel