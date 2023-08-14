Forsyth Schools plans 2024-25 elementary redistricting

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Schools is gearing up for redistricting ahead of the 2024-25 academic year to alleviate overcrowding at its elementary schools.
Schools Deputy Superintendent Mitch Young presented plans for the process Aug. 8 at a Board of Education work session. While no formal vote was taken, Young said the presentation provides insight for the board to finalize the plans this fall.
Drafts of the redistricting map will be presented at 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Board of Education work session.
“What we looked at even a couple of months ago and what we’re seeing right now may not be 100 percent in line with where it was a few months ago,” Young said. “As close as we get to this timeline, we want to have the most accurate, real-to-time numbers we can before we make any recommendations to [the School Board].”
At the end of the 2022-23 year, Forsyth County Schools had a total enrollment of 54,393 students. Schools Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo said Aug. 7, less than a week into the semester, the school system enrolled 54,338 students, with increases likely through Labor Day.
School enrollment has consistently grown over the past decade in Forsyth County. Since 2012, overall enrollment grew nearly 43 percent. U.S. Census Bureau data shows about 25 percent of the county’s population is under 18 years old.
In addition to spreading out students at the existing schools, Young said the redistricting will populate the new Midway Elementary School on Mullinax Road near Denmark High School.
The school system celebrated a “beam signing” for the new school July 18. The original facility, which was built in 1961, was earmarked for a new and larger location by the Forsyth County Commission in 2022.
Schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden said at a July meeting the new Midway school is on track to open next fall.
Young said the redistricting is likely to impact students at Big Creek, Haw Creek, Mashburn, Sawnee, Brandywine, Kelly Mill, Vickery Creek and the current Midway elementary schools.
He said the school system is proposing students who are enrolled in dual language immersion programs and their siblings at Brandywine, Kelly Mill and Mashburn be allowed to remain at their current schools if they are enrolled in the programs.
“Hopefully, if things will work out, then we would also be able to provide transportation to those students for [dual language immersion],” he said.
Students entering fifth grade and their siblings who are affected by the redistricting may remain at their current schools for one year but must have their own transportation. Parents or guardians of these students must submit an out-of-district application.
The redistricting for the 2024-25 year will not affect middle and high schools.
A draft map for the elementary schools is scheduled to be presented Sept. 12 at the Board of Education work session, with Sept. 13-29 reserved for online public feedback.
The School Board will formally vote on the redistricting Oct. 17 at its regular meeting. Out-of-district applications will open Oct. 1-Nov. 30.
To involve residents throughout the process, the school district is hosting a public forum on the draft redistricting map at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Forsyth Central High School auditorium.
Updates will be posted at forsyth.k12.ga.us/redistricting.