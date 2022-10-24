Forsyth school board approves incentive for $143 million sports park

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The SoFoSports Group is moving ahead with plans for a $143 million sportspark in South Forsyth after the Board of Education approved a 10-year tax abatement Oct. 18.
The Forsyth Board of Commissioners will also consider the abatement request later this month. School Board Chairman Wes McCall said that while he doesn’t normally support tax abatements, he thinks the project will benefit the community.
“We took a big step last year and created a capital improvement plan based solely on E-SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education), so we pay as we go,” McCall said. “We don’t know what that looks like, but this can only benefit it, and so I do support it from this point on.”
Formerly proposed as Winners Circle Park, the SoFo Sports Park could help boost commercial revenues in the county tax base and ease the burden for residents. Forsyth County’s commercial digest currently sits at approximately 18 percent.
Developer Rick Nielsen told the School Board at its Oct. 11 work session that he has been working closely with Nathan Turner, athletics and activities coordinator for Forsyth County Schools, to come up with ways to partner and help students and families get the most out of the development once it is completed in 2024.
The project will span 62 acres along Peachtree Parkway and Brookwood and Caney roads. It will feature nine turf fields for baseball and softball, 21 pickleball courts, eight basketball courts, 125,000 square feet of indoor sports space and a training facility, an entertainment complex with two restaurants, and greenspace for the public similar to Halcyon and Avalon.
The indoor sports center, which will be operated by Sports Academy, can be converted for volleyball, a sprint track, an athlete lounge, classrooms and office space. Now close to a $50 billion industry across the country,Nielsen said they also plan a dedicated space for esports that students can use for tournaments or events.
“Talking to Mr. Turner and hearing your guys’ success as a county with the schools was really motivating for us,” Nielsen said. “I think we can work together to grow that program for you guys and hold some cool events.”
Nielsen said some of the ways they plan on working with the community and schools is by creating leagues and clubs across all sports and age groups, setting aside time for open use and rentals for local pickup games and recreational use, and granting priority access to high schools as a backup location for games in case of inclement weather and as a venue for state championships.