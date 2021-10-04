Forsyth Planning Commission relaxes limits on outdoor sheds

CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County is looking to ease some of the restrictions faced by property owners in agriculture districts on outbuildings.
Planning Commission members voted unanimously Sept. 28 to recommend relaxing some of the restrictions on sheds for properties zoned A1 agriculture.
The commission voted to amend the Unified Development Code to increase the size of sheds allowed on the properties without obtaining a building permit, so long as they observe setbacks and other proscribed uses.
Heather Ryan, Forsyth County Policy Planning Division manager, said the move comes in the wake of suggestions made by residents to county officials.
Planning Commission members approved an amendment to the Unified Development Code that sheds would be allowed without a building permit if the enclosure:
• Has a floor area no greater than 280 square feet.
• Is not served by electrical, water, gas or sewer.
• Is no greater than 16 feet in height.
• Complies with all setbacks.
Planning Commissioner Nedal Shawkat said it is frustrating to property owners with large lots who cannot pick up one of the larger outbuildings at a Home Depot without first obtaining a building permit.
Concrete after hours
Commissioners also suggested another amendment to the UDC covering concrete pours at active commercial building permits. Right now, the county code allows pours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
Crews seeking to conduct pours outside those parameters would be required to make the request prior to the activity by way of application to the Department of Building and Economic Development. Pours would include tilt walls, slabs and retaining walls, and authorization would be granted in certain cases to avoid traffic tie-ups and accommodate temperature extremes.
Building and Economic Development Director Vivian Vakili said she would consider each application, taking into account its effect on residents.
“We’re going to be looking at it very scientifically from the decibel chart, looking at measurements,” she said, adding that the matter will return before the commission for public hearing. “We’re very interested to hear what the public input will be.”
She said the department is contemplating requiring the contractor post contact information alongside the building permit at the site.
Amphibian kennel approved
In other matters handled at the Sept. 28 meeting, the Planning Commission approved a permit for resident Michelle Hoy to operate a kennel to breed amphibians at her home on Country Creek Drive.
The matter drew a warning from nearby resident William Anderson who asked that the permit be restrictive to animals not harmful to humans. Amphibians, he said, can include certain varieties of frogs whose skin can be poisonous to the touch. He said the neighborhood features a small creek where escaped amphibians could enjoy an accommodating lifestyle. He stressed that he wasn’t trying to be an alarmist, but he wants to ensure the permit takes measures to guard against unforeseen circumstances that may create a hazard.
Commissioner Shawkat assured Anderson that the permit would be restrictive. He said Hoy’s application attests to her practice of following rules, adding she has already received a breeding license from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the state. The permit lists Hoy as having axolotls, related to the tiger salamander family, and some Amazon milk frogs in a small terrarium in her home.
Shawkat said Hoy has no plans to breed the creatures, but if they reproduce, she would like a permit to sell the offspring.
Actions taken by the Planning Commission serve as recommendations to the Forsyth County Commission, which has final say before they become adopted.
