Forsyth Planning Commission recommends approval for several new developments

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Several proposed new and updated developments around Forsyth County face final approval after the Planning Commission gave its nod of approval June 22.

Planners recommended approval for residential and business developments mainly in the north and western portions of the county.

The board voted to recommend approval of the following developments, which are expected to go before the County Commission for a final vote in the coming weeks:

Mashburn Road Boat/RV storage yard — A request by Ian Brown to operate an open storage yard with a night watchman residence on the property was approved unanimously with conditions.

Brown has requested to operate a storage yard for boats and RVs on the 3.3-acre property at 5440 and 5450 Mashburn Drive in addition to an existing boat repair facility already in place. The home on the property would become a night watchman residence.

The board placed conditions on the property for fencing and trees to buffer a neighboring property, and it requires that RVs can only be parked in the rear of the site.

Settingdown Circle apartment/commercial complex — A request from WP South Acquisitions to rezone from multi-family residential and commercial business district to mixed use (master planned district) on 52 acres at 4715 and 4735 Settingdown Circle.

The plan calls for 310 apartments and over 39,000-square feet of office space.

County staff said the plan does not adhere to its comprehensive plan, but it did support the rezoning because of the “quality of the development.” Planning commissioners agreed with the assessment.

As proposed, the site would include a number of amenities, including walking paths, outdoor seating /grilling areas and a dog park.

Several board members said the site plan was a “better product” versus what is currently allowable on the site. WP South previously submitted a sketch plat that included 253 townhomes on the property. A representative for the company said the sketch plat meets the county’s codes and would be permitted.

One resident spoke against the rezoning, citing issues of trespassing, traffic and that the development does not meet some intentions of a master planned district.

Steeplechase Lane industrial complex — The Planning Commission also recommended approval for a rezoning request for a 3.9-acre property near Steeplechase Lane and Steeplechase Boulevard from commercial business district to restricted industrial district.

The site plan calls for a 16,800-square-foot office/warehouse building to house an Exovations office, a company specializing in exterior home remodeling.

In other matters, the Planning Commission voted to delay its hearing of a rezoning request for a conservation subdivision south of A C Smith Road and northwest of Jewell Bennett Road. The request from Century Communities of Georgia calls for a rezoning from agricultural district to a single-family conservation subdivision on 88 acres to construct 112 residential lots at a density of 1.27 units per acre.

The board expects to hear the request at its July 27 meeting.