Forsyth Planning Commission balks at large-scale development

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Planning Commission balked at a nearly 500-home, mixed-use development proposed for the southwestern part of the county at its June 28 meeting.

The application called for 250 detached residential lots and 228 attached residential units built on a tract of some 140 acres between Fowler Hill Road and Union Hill Road. In total, the residential density would come out to 3.4 units per acre.

Planning Commission members noted they wanted more time to discuss possible reductions to the density with the applicant, Northpoint Capital Investment Holdings, but they were required by county code to send the application to the Board of Commissioners with a recommendation of approval or denial. The panel opted to recommend denial, but requested that the Board of Commissioners remand the item back where planners could further consider the application.

Planning Commissioner Jessica Thorsen, whose district encompasses the proposed development, attempted three times to send the plan to the Board of Commissioners with a recommendation for approval. Each motion failed to receive a second. The first motion would have slightly reduced the proposed density to 3.28 units per acre. The second reduced it further to 2.98 units per acre, and the third to 2.8.

After each of her motions failed, Thorsen moved to recommend denial with the request to remand. Planning Commissioner Kerry Hill expressed concern with trying to change the recommended density on the fly without consulting the applicant.

While Thorsen seemed adamant about moving the development forward, other members hesitant. Planning Commissioner Stacy Guy expressed doubt that the developer would focus on the commercial part of the development.

“I don’t have any faith that this developer truly wants to build a mixed-use community,” Guy said.

The application requested a variance to the county’s unified development code to reduce the development’s required commercial component from 15 percent of the area to just over 5 percent.

Thorsen said she didn’t know how Guy’s concern could be remedied. The Planning Commission had drafted 39 conditions for the application, one requiring the commercial area to be “graded, stubbed for utilities and prepared for commercial users” in the first phase of construction. The condition also requires the applicant to begin building at least 20 percent of the commercial space before the development can receive more than 150 residential certificates of occupancy.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will meet for its regularly scheduled voting meeting at 5 p.m., July 7.