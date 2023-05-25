Forsyth planners approve rezoning for microbrewery, retail near neighborhood

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County residents are set to see a new commercial area on Dr. Bramblett Road that could draw a microbrewery, restaurants and retail within walking distance from nearby neighborhoods.
The County Planning Commission unanimously approved the site rezoning from an agricultural district to a commercial business district at a public hearing May 23.
The property, which was previously not recommended for a zoning change by county staff, will add 186 parking spaces and 38,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space at the corner of Spot and Dr. Bramblett roads.
Rod McBain, who lives nearby on Chadwick Drive, spoke in opposition to the plans. He said the development would raise traffic concerns in the area, noting its proximity to Sawnee Elementary School.
“The amount of traffic that’s there is becoming quite bad,” McBain said. “I think this type of facility may be the worst choice in terms of trying to keep that to a minimum.”
McBain also said the commercial space was unnecessary because of its proximity to gas stations, the Greens Corners Shopping Center and a proposed Publix supermarket.
Addressing McBain’s comments, project attorney Christopher Light said the most recent update to the plans makes an intentional effort to add a vehicle connection south of the property to mitigate traffic issues.
Planning Commissioner Nedal Shawkat, whose district encompasses the project, said other residents in the area had said they liked the possibility of having a restaurant, shops or a liquor store within walking distance. The Big Creek Greenway also runs along the northern boundary of the property.
“I think if we keep some modest, low-intensity commercial development on the corner, hopefully we can manage it well,” Shawkat said.
Drive-thrus; car service shops, washes and rental and sales dealerships; personal care homes; and senior housing are not permitted on the property.
The Board of Commissioners will decide whether to formally approve the rezoning at an upcoming meeting.