Forsyth OKs auto parts contract, new boardwalk for Chattahoochee Pointe Park

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners tentatively approved an agreement for NAPA Auto Parts to provide parts for the county’s vehicle fleet June 7.

Currently, the county maintains an in-house supply of auto parts that must be inventoried and managed by county employees. Under the agreement, NAPA would fulfill all of the county’s auto parts needs with its privately owned stock.

Director of Fleet Services Avery Gravitt told commissioners that the agreement would save money in the long term, reducing the need for Fleet Services staffing. He said the county currently has around $195,000 worth of auto parts inventoried, about a tenth of it obsolete and another third considered surplus inventory. Under the agreement, the county would only pay for parts when they’re needed.

Gravitt said the agreement would cost the county an estimated $168,000 per year, but the savings on managing a county owned auto parts inventory would exceed $250,000 annually.

The state government maintains a statewide contract with NAPA, which allows local governmental entities to enter agreements with the company under the same terms negotiated by the state. Gravitt said NAPA also has such agreements with Forsyth County Schools, the Georgia Department of Transportation and surrounding counties including Gwinnett, Cobb and Cherokee.

In other matters at the June 7 work session, the Board of Commissioners approved contracts for projects in two county parks. The first contract was for $371,800 for Steele & Associates to build a boardwalk along the river at Chattahoochee Pointe Park.

County Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor said the county has faced issues with stormwater discharge and erosion in the area surrounding the park. Under the contract, Steele & Associates will build 1,400 square feet of boardwalk along the south end of the park.

The second contract was for $68,835 for The Surface Masters to resurface and restripe the entry road into Midway Park. Pryor said the contract makes use of leftover contingency funds from a previous project to resurface parking lots at the park’s recreation center. The parking lot resurfacing is in its final phases.

Since the June 7 meeting was a work session, the meeting’s board approvals are not final. Approved items will appear on the consent agenda at the commission’s June 16 regular meeting, where they will need to receive a final approval.