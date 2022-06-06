Forsyth officials seek to amend conflict of interest policy

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is looking to change county rules that prohibit board members from holding office elsewhere.

At its June 2 business meeting, the board unanimously approved the first reading of an amendment to county legislation that would enable commissioners to hold office in municipalities that are neither within nor bordering Forsyth County. The amendment requires a second reading and approval before it goes into effect.

Current county legislation prohibits commissioners from holding any other office within Forsyth County, another county, any municipality or the state.

Commissioner Todd Levent, a former law enforcement officer who is still certified, said that a commissioner could not even serve as a volunteer police officer for a city under current rules. The amendment would eliminate that rule, though Levent said he’s unlikely to ever make use of the amended language himself.

Commissioners would still be unable to hold state offices or offices in another county. Cities such as Alpharetta, Johns Creek and Milton would also still be off-limits for commissioners, because they share a border with Forsyth County. If the amendment goes into effect, a commissioner would be able to hold office in a city such as Dawsonville, because the city is fully within the borders of Dawson County.

In other business at the Thursday meeting, the commission voted to amend the county’s Unified Development Code to allow gravel parking lots in special event venues and properties used for agritourism. The code previously required concrete or asphalt parking lots for these uses, along with most other properties in the county.

Ethan Underwood, an attorney with Cumming law firm Miles Hansford & Tallant, encouraged the amendment and asked the commission to consider broadening the change. He said gravel parking lots may serve other commercial uses better than paved lots. Commissioner Laura Semanson said the county may consider more gravel lot allowances in the future, but that broadening the amendment during the meeting wasn’t an option.

The board also voted to allow Dogtopia, a dog daycare and spa located in the Halcyon shopping center, to begin boarding dogs overnight. Conditions previously imposed on the shopping center prohibited kennels in the center, with the exception of pet day care services. The commission voted unanimously to remove the condition.

A Dogtopia representative said the company held a meeting with nearby residents in May to gather feedback on the idea of allowing overnight boarding, and that all attending residents were in support.