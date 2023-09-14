Forsyth officials OK more funding for county Whole Health Building

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Following weeks of discussion and disagreement, Forsyth County commissioners approved additional funding Sept. 7 for the Whole Health Building on the future Administration Campus.

The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $20,325 change order for additional costs toward the building at the meeting. The funding includes $8,425 for the building’s master plan and $11,900 for a sexual assault nurse exam, or SANE, unit.

At previous meetings, commissioners debated whether SANE services, which would supplement the County Sheriff’s Office and district attorney investigations, should be provided at the health building.

The Whole Health facility is one of three buildings on the county’s new Administration Campus, slated to open in 2025. The $140 million campus will also include an Employee Center and a new County Administration Building on Freedom Parkway near Ga. 400.

The 65,000-square-foot facility will house the County Health Department, which is currently located on Canton Highway in a building that was built in the 1960s.

It will also house a mental health center that will provide inpatient, outpatient and crisis services, operated by Avita Community Partners.

The funding request was first proposed Aug. 8 at a work session but was postponed. County staff presented the item at a second work session Aug. 22, where it ultimately failed in a 2-2 vote.

At the Aug. 22 meeting, County Commission Chairman Alfred John and commissioners Kerry Hill and Laura Semanson argued the scope of the building has expanded since its conception, resulting in a higher bill for the government facility.

John shared his concerns about the rising costs at the new campus.

“It’s been blended all in together, and the county has taken on added responsibility at the expense of our taxpayers,” he said at the Aug. 22 meeting. “There’s a broader discussion than just this one item.”

At the previous meetings, Semanson said she thinks SANE services would be better suited at a formal hospital, which would provide more professionalism, consistency and privacy for patients than a county building.

Commissioner Todd Levent said the SANE services are needed in Forsyth County but agreed with Hill the county should have more information before committing the funds. Hill and Levent voted in favor of the change order at the Aug. 22 meeting, and John and Semanson cast the dissenting votes. Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills was absent.

Despite the previous contention, the County Commission approved the funding with no discussion at the Sept. 7 meeting.

County Communications Director Russell Brown said in an email the county has prepared and budgeted for such changes in the cost of the project.

“With any project of this magnitude, change orders are anticipated to be submitted to alter plans and to add or change services offered over the duration of the design,” Brown said.

Commissioners previously approved $247,038 in change orders for the other two facilities on the new Administration Campus.

Also at the Sept. 7 meeting, the Board of Commissioners proclaimed Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month in Forsyth County. John said 14 percent of Forsyth County Schools’ students are of Hispanic heritage.