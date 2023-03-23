Forsyth officials approve plans for contentious apartment

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a detached apartment in the Cains Cove subdivision amid continued concerns from residents.
Commissioners voted 3-0 March 16 approving the request to construct an accessory apartment at a residence on Cains Cove Road. Commissioners Laura Semanson and Kerry Hill were absent.
Stacey Rainwater, a building permit expediter with Georgia Peach Permitting, had submitted the original request for the 1,362-square-foot structure on behalf of the homeowners. At a Feb. 28 County Planning Commission meeting, Rainwater said the structure would be used as a guest house or residence for an in-home caregiver, not as a rental.
More than 10 residents of the subdivision attended that meeting to oppose the application, expressing concerns about the use of the apartment.
Some of the same residents appeared at the March 16 meeting to reiterate their opposition.
Barbara Davidson and Richard Barron addressed commissioners saying they remain concerned that the apartment would set a precedent that would destroy the neighborhood’s single-family environment.
County Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, in whose district the property is located, said she agreed with residents that the apartment could set a negative precedent.
“I was very concerned,” Mills said. “I watched the public hearing, and I tried to take every comment that people said very much to heart.”
Commissioners approved the structure with conditions that require the homeowners to plant a row of trees between the apartment and the neighboring home; prohibit the inclusion of kitchen facilities; prohibit short-term rental; and require the square footage to be no greater than 1,000 square feet in compliance with county code.
In other matters at the March 16 meeting, two county residents addressed commissioners with concerns over an upcoming family bingo event that includes drag queens.
Drag performer Mrs. Ivana is hosting the April 23 event at the Sexton Hall Enrichment Center in Cumming.
Resident Jeff Tormey said the performer’s suggestive Instagram handle and account are inappropriate for children. He asked commissioners to consider updating its adult entertainment ordinance to mirror Tennessee’s recent legislation, which bans male and female impersonators from performing on public property or in locations with minors.
Resident Heather Tatum agreed with Tormey, saying she shared the same concerns.
“I think many of the people that live here in this county would agree with me,” Tatum said. “And I also would like for you to look at a common sense ordinance in this county that requires people that attend any event that is sexual in nature, adult entertainment, to be 18 or older.”
Also at the meeting, commissioners authorized County Attorney Ken Jarrard to pursue civil action against a property on Browns Bridge Road to cause compliance with signage allowances under the county Unified Development Code.