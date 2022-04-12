Forsyth official proposes more transparency with county documents

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Commissioner Todd Levent raised concerns April 7 about the amount of time residents get to study Board of Commission agenda items before they are voted on.
At the April 7 commission business meeting, Levent said he’d like to explore a path by which residents had more time to study background material on agenda items.
The background material for the 5 p.m. meeting was made available to the public around 2 p.m., giving residents three hours to study the materials.
Public meeting agendas and supporting materials provided in packets, allow the public to fully understand items up for discussion on the agenda. Without supporting documents provided in advance of the meeting, residents may unaware of the full impact an agenda item may have on their lives.
For years in Forsyth County, a rationed number of binders were assembled with support documents and given to commissioners, senior staff and selected media outlets to study during meetings.
But late last year, the county began uploading the packets to their website, giving residents their first opportunity to fully understand what items were being voted on from the dais.
These packets however, Levent said, are typically uploaded around lunchtime the day of the commission meetings.
County Manager Kevin Tanner said the limited headroom is due to changes occurring to the packet right up until the meeting. He also said the clerk needs time to prepare the packet with any additional information.
Fulton County residents are given five days to study agenda items before their Board of Commissioners meet. The board agenda, including background packet information, is usually posted to the county’s website the Friday prior to the meeting the following Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Regina Waller.
Fulton County’s commission agenda went out Friday, April 8 for the Wednesday, April 13 meeting.
In Gwinnett County, spokeswoman Heather Sawyer said the commission agenda, including background packet materials, is posted online generally on Friday afternoons preceding the Board of Commissioners’ morning work session and evening business session the following Tuesday.
Gwinnett County was one of the first Metro Atlanta counties to make agenda packets available to the public online some 10 years ago.
Forsyth County first launched its efforts to provide online agenda packets two years ago, and Levent has spoken publicly about providing citizens access to the same background materials commissioners have during meetings. He said he recognizes constraints with some late changes.
“They definitely can’t get it out too early, and I don’t know what that fine balance is because there are constantly different departments coming up with different information,” Levent said. “Sometimes they will change our books and update them before we get to a meeting. I’m saying this just so anybody who’s listening understands that we’re not hiding anything. And we’re not attempting to hide anything.”
Still, Levent continued, “Staff is going to look at whether the fine line there of balance, that it might be able to come out a tad bit earlier that day or maybe as much as 24 hours earlier, but that’s up to staff and what they feel is best to make sure our books are as clean as possible.”
Also during the meeting, commissioners approved a subgrant agreement with the Atlanta Regional Commission concerning grants the county received
Commissioners also approved a septic tank rebate pilot program and authorized county staff to draft amendments to the Animal Control ordinance regarding the prohibition of retail sales of animals at pet shops.
County Commissioners also oversaw seven public hearings for zoning and conditional use of various properties and unanimously approved six of the requests.