Forsyth marks $260,000 for elderly, disabled transportation services

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County residents’ need for a public transportation network continues to rise as the county adjusts to its rapidly growing population. Now, county officials are seeking ways to expand in-house options.
At its July 11 work session, the Board of Commissioners granted an additional $260,000 to Common Courtesy, a third party that provides discounted on-demand rides to county seniors and disabled residents.
The service manages national rideshare organizations to provide transportation, and trips are $2. To qualify, residents must register, have a credit card and be able to exit and enter the vehicle without accommodation.
Common Courtesy is one of two county-administered public transit options. The other, Access Forsyth, is a demand-based bus system that allows residents to schedule rides in advance. The buses, formerly called Dial-a-Ride, do not operate on fixed routes, and patrons ride with other passengers.
Both systems are the product of Link Forsyth, the county’s first public transportation master plan in 2021. The project was funded by the county and the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, a body that oversees transportation in Metro Atlanta.
The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority also operates an Xpress park-and-ride service at 163 Deputy Bill Cantrell Memorial Road, which offers weekday morning rides from Cumming to downtown Atlanta with a return trip in the evening.
Unlike neighboring counties Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton, MARTA does not operate in Forsyth County.
Like Common Courtesy, seniors can also use the Senior Services Department’s shuttles to official events. But, Access Forsyth remains the county’s only public transit option for all residents.
County Public Transportation Director Roy Rickert said since January 2022, the number of Common Courtesy riders has grown each month.
“The associated cost of providing the service has risen an average of 9.65 percent, resulting in costs for this year through May being 71.63 percent higher than last year,” Rickert said. “As such, we will run out of funds at the end of July.”
In 2022, Common Courtesy reported hosting 115 riders for a total of 13,305 trips. As of May 2023, the number of riders climbed to 141, and the number of miles traveled rose about 39 percent.
The service was initially launched to supplement Access Forsyth, which had reached capacity. Now, Rickert said Common Courtesy requires additional funding to meet its demand.
A reluctant funding
At the July 11 work session, commissioners unanimously approved an additional $260,000 to Common Courtesy’s 2023 budgeted amount, as well an increase to the company’s annual maximum funding. Commissioner Todd Levent was absent.
While acknowledging the need for services, commissioners were concerned about the 100 percent increase and the dollar amount of future requests if demand continues to grow.
Commissioners were also worried the service could be abused, with riders not actually meeting the eligibility criteria.
Rickert said the ridership among Access Forsyth and Common Courtesy is 87 percent senior and disabled, and trips to medical facilities have increased. He said it would be difficult to vet Common Courtesy patrons for their personal information.
Ultimately, Rickert said he would prefer focusing on the bus system so all residents can access transportation, rather than the narrower qualifications for the ride share service.
“Part of my personal problem with Common Courtesy is that it is limited in what it can do,” Rickert said. “Ideally, I believe we should be expanding the bus service to where we don’t need Common Courtesy, and then we have more control over what’s going on. And when you fill up the buses, then the cost goes down.”
County Manager David McKee said the county will explore a service like Common Courtesy that is county-operated, which could be reimbursed through federal funds.
Commissioners requested Rickert and county staff gather more ridership data to consider moving forward.
The approved funding agreement will be formalized at an upcoming Board of Commissioners regular meeting.