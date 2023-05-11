Forsyth lists road upgrades to handle The Gathering

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — While The Gathering at South Forsyth is expected to bring unprecedented economic growth to Forsyth County, officials say road upgrades in the area will manage related traffic concerns.
County Manager David McKee said the new Ga. 400 interchange and the widening of McGinnis Ferry Road, as well as the extension of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, will be completed before The Gathering opens if plans are approved.
The site for the proposed development is located at Union Hill Road and Ronald Reagan Boulevard. The Drawing from 2019 figures, the County Engineering Department estimated traffic counts for Union Hill Road at 5,180 vehicles a day. It showed 9,490 vehicles on McGinnis Ferry Road.
The Big Creek Greenway will also extend for one mile through the development and connect the Halcyon and Union Hill Park trailheads, marking a 27-mile connection from Roswell to the Sawnee Mountain Preserve.
“This is a big economic driver, not only to the county, but to the region and even to the Southeast,” McKee said. “We're looking forward to working with the developers, working through the traffic issues that would arise with a development like this and coming together for a good community solution, both from the regional level, but all the way down to the local level.”
While the Georgia Department of Transportation plans to extend express lanes on Ga. 400 from the North Springs MARTA Station to Forsyth County near McFarland Parkway, McKee said there are no plans as yet to extend MARTA rail or bus service to the county.
Proposed by North Georgia businessman Vernon Krause, The Gathering at South Forsyth is billed to serve as an entertainment, business and residential hub at the southern border of the county.
Project developers presented conceptual plans for the 100-acre site at an April 25 Board of Commissioners work session and estimated The Gathering could produce over 12,000 long-term employment opportunities, as well as 20,000 construction jobs during its 10-year development.
While finalized plans for the future of the development have not been presented, discussions and further details are slated for the May 9 County Commission work session.
Updates and information on the project can be found at thegatheringatsouthforsyth.com.
— Shelby Israel