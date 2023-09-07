Forsyth libraries offer free radon testing kits

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Public Library system is now offering free kits for patrons to test the radon levels in their homes.
Each county library has one testing kit with a circulation period of 14 days and a maximum of two renewals for a total checkout period of 42 days. Each kit includes a digital radon detector, a user manual, a reference card for interpreting results and two QR codes for a video tutorial and a website to upload results.
Users can report their results to the University of Georgia Extension to participate in scientific research aimed at raising awareness.
The Electronic Radon Monitor Loan Program is a new initiative of the UGA Extension and the Georgia Public Library Service to raise awareness and promote radon safety at libraries across the state.
The effort is funded by the Environmental Protection Agency's State and Tribal Indoor Radon Grants Program.
“We’re thrilled to see these monitors arriving at libraries around the state,” UGA Extension Radon Educator Derek Cooper said. “Each has the potential to be used hundreds of times and could prevent countless cases of lung cancer. The key to knowing your home is radon safe is to test.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer behind smoking.
Forsyth County Public Library patrons can check the availability of radon testing kits at forsythpl.org/passes.