Forsyth Greek Orthodox church holds prayer for Ukraine

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers at Saints Raphael, Nicholas and Irene Greek Orthodox Church prayed for the safety of Ukraine’s population at a special service March 8.
The service, held Tuesday evening, also rang in the beginning of the church’s celebration of Great Lent, which lasts 40 days in preparation for Easter. An evening downpour did not prevent around two dozen people from attending the service.
The church’s Fr. Barnabas Powell welcomed the Rev. Bogdan Maruszak of Saint Andrew’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, who joined in the prayers. Maruszak is of Ukrainian descent and originally from Poland. He has relatives still living in Ukraine, which has been under attack by Russian forces for about two weeks.
Saint Andrew’s, located on Smith Drive in Cumming, will hold a memorial service for the Ukranians who have died in the conflict at 2 p.m. March 13. Maruszak said the community at large is welcome and encouraged to attend, regardless of faith or denomination. Protestant and Jewish faith leaders will be in attendance.
“I’m not dividing anything,” Maruszak said. “We never have. I’m only for uniting, so let’s unite in prayer and pray for our folks in Ukraine.”
Maruszak said Saint Andrew’s has established a fund and made connections to donate money and medical supplies to Ukraine. The church is not currently accepting clothing or food because there is no efficient way to ship them.
“This is the time to show your faith,” Maruszak said to the crowd. “Don’t talk about it. Show it.”
Powell said the church is praying for Ukraine as well as the Russian civilians who are being arrested and imprisoned for protesting the war.
The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese has also started a Ukraine relief fund, which can be found at goarch.org/donate/ukraine.